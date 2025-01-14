Elevate your dinner party with recipes from Crate Cooking School | Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dinner parties are trending in 2025. Jen Clark, of Crate Cooking School, is sharing these recipes to help elevate your next soirée.

Caesar Salad with Garlic-Parmesan Breadcrumbs

Serves 4-6

Dressing:

1 teaspoon anchovy paste (omit if keeping dish vegetarian)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 clove of garlic, minced or grated

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Garlic-Parmesan Breadcrumbs:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, smashed

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup parmesan

2 hearts of romaine lettuce, chopped

Freshly shaved parmesan, for topping salad

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

To make dressing:

In a bowl, whisk anchovies or anchovy paste (if using), mustard, garlic, lemon juice, mayo, and Worcestershire together. Whisk in the olive oil and add the grated parmesan cheese.

Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Garlic-Parmesan Breadcrumbs:

Heat smashed garlic in olive oil in a small fry pan until fragrant. Remove garlic, add panko and stir to coat. Cook, stirring frequently until golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add parsley and lemon zest and stir to combine. Set aside to cool, then add parmesan.

Place chopped romaine in a large bowl. Drizzle with some dressing and toss to coat. Add more dressing if necessary. Plate salad on salad plates or family-style sprinkled with Garlic-Parmesan Breadcrumbs and topped with freshly shaved parmesan.

One-Pot Parmesan Pasta

Serves 4

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups chicken stock

1 cup milk, or more, as needed

8 ounces uncooked fettuccine

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus extra for serving

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 30 seconds to a minute.

Stir in chicken stock, milk and fettuccine. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally, until pasta is cooked through, about 18-20 minutes. Stir in Parmesan. If the mixture is too thick, add more stock or milk as needed until desired consistency is reached. Serve garnished with fresh parsley and extra parmesan!

Fontina, Sundried Tomato and Artichoke Stuffed Chicken Breast

Serves 4

¾ cup marinated artichokes, drained, coarsely chopped

½ cup freshly grated Fontina cheese

¼ cup drained, coarsely chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

1 ½ teaspoon dried basil

4 (5-ounce) skinless boneless chicken breast halves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup mayo

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan

¼ - ½ cup toasted panko breadcrumbs

Fresh parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment.

Combine artichokes, cheese, tomatoes, and basil in medium bowl. Using sharp paring knife, cut a horizontal slit (about 2-inch-long) into one side of chicken breast. Carefully move knife back and forth in slit to form pocket. Place chicken on prepared pan and divide cheese mixture among chicken pockets. Press edges to seal. Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Combine mayo and parmesan in a small bowl and divide evenly between chicken breasts, smearing over top of each. Sprinkle each with panko and place in oven for 20 minutes. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Berry Tiramisu Trifles

Serves 6

Berry Layer:

2 cups strawberries, chopped

2 tablespoons sugar

1 cup orange juice

Whipped Mascarpone Layer:

2 cups heavy cream

¾ cup powdered sugar

16 ounces mascarpone

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Ladyfinger Layer:

18 ladyfingers

Reserved orange juice mixture

Extra strawberries, for garnish (optional)

Combine strawberries, sugar and orange in a bowl and set aside for 15-30 minutes.

Add heavy cream to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Beat the cream on medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 3-5 minutes. Add the powdered sugar and beat until well combined. Set aside ½ cup of the whipped cream for later. Gently fold or mix in the mascarpone to the whipped cream. Set aside.

Drain berries over a bowl. Roughly chop ladyfingers and combine with reserved juice, toss to combine until saturated.

For trifles, spoon or pipe about 3 tablespoons of mascarpone mixture into the bottom of a glass or ramekin. Follow with 2 tablespoons of ladyfinger mixture, then top with a layer of berries. Repeat layers then top with whipped mascarpone. Repeat with remaining trifles.

Cover each trifle with plastic wrap and refrigerate until serving for at least 1 hour. Divide the remaining whipped cream on top of each trifle. Garnish with a strawberry on top if desired.