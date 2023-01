Elementary school students make get well cards for police office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Tarentum police officer injured during the shooting that claimed Chief Justin McIntire's life was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

Students at Highland Elementary School made get-well cards for officer Jordan Schrecengost.

The school's crossing guard delivered them to him on Saturday.