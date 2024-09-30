Electrical fire in Bethel Park causing power outages, disruptions to light rail systems

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- An electrical line fire in Bethel Park has caused a "widespread" power outage that has impacted city traffic signals and Red and Blue Line light rail service throughout the area.

In a social media post, the Bethel Park Police Department said power outages have been reported in the northern end of the borough.

ALERT: There is a widespread power outage in the north end of Bethel Park due to an electrical line fire. This includes traffic signals as well as the trolley Red Line from Washington Junction to South Hills Village. Please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/0tbNepmNjc — Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) September 30, 2024

Pittsburgh Regional Transit light rail systems have also been disrupted, as Red and Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Washington Junction and South Hills Village as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

PRT officials say buses will shuttle riders from Washington Junction to South Hills Village. Rail cars that are in service will continue to operate between Washington Junction and the North Side, but no additional rail cars can leave the rail yard.