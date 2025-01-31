Mayor calls Norfolk Southern settlement a turning point in East Palestine's recovery

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Just days before the two-year anniversary of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, the mayor said he hopes the multi-million-dollar settlement with Norfolk Southern will help the village turn into a thriving community.

The small village of East Palestine, Ohio was thrust into the national spotlight when a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed on February 3rd, 2023.

"We want to show our resilience by the ability to rebuild," said East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway.

Two years later, Conaway shared hope for the future. He spoke for the first time since the village reached a settlement with Norfolk Southern earlier this week.

"This settlement marks both a step towards closure and a turning point in our community's ongoing recovery and revitalization," Conaway said.

East Palestine is receiving $22 million in this settlement — on top of the $13.5 million, Norfolk Southern has already paid to upgrade the water treatment plant and replace fire and police equipment and vehicles, and the railway company's $25 million commitment to improvements at the East Palestine City Park.

Conaway said the settlement has no ties to any other lawsuits, including class-action lawsuits.

"Our focus remains on unity, resilience, and the well-being of every resident as we continue addressing health, economic, and environmental priorities. The past few years have tested us, but they have not defined us," he said.

The mayor said their perseverance defines them.

It'll be up to the village council to decide how to spend the settlement money. Conaway said he'd like to see the funds go towards economic growth.

While looking ahead to a stronger East Palestine that will thrive for generations to come, he said its despicable rail safety legislation is being held up in Congress.

"I don't think it's a Norfolk Southern issue I think it's a class one railroad issue. The Rail Safety Act is being held up in Congress and I think it's despicable. I don't know why it's being held up. We need to pass it, so no other little village goes through what we went through over the past two years. The derailment really disrupted our lives," said Conway.

"We will continue working hand in hand to usher in a new era of growth and prosperity, one that ensures that the best days of East Palestine are yet to come," he added.

Mayor Conaway says both parties agreed to not move forward with a proposed new regional safety center. He added that it would've placed an unsustainable burden on the village of 4,700 people.

Instead, Norfolk Southern is giving the town ownership of the property for their own use.