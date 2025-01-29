Congressman Chris Deluzio continues his push toward better rail safety two years after East Palestine derailment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been almost two years since the East Palestine train derailment and legislation for rail safety is still sitting in Congress.

A local congressman is trying to get it over the finish line.

Congressman Chris Deluzio has been pushing for rail safety since that derailment almost two years ago. He's hoping his new legislation can be pushed through during this administration and hold companies accountable for the safety of communities along the tracks.

The images are unforgettable. Flames shooting in the night sky and a cloud of toxic fumes fill the air. According to Congressman Deluzio, about 50% of his district is a mile from railroad tracks. It goes up to 95% when you widen it to 5 miles.

"If it is a hazardous incident, we're all in the hot zone anyway," Eureka Fire-Rescue Chief Brad James said.

Chief James said most of the fire stations in their area are near tracks that cut right through the heart of the town. It reinforces Congressman Deluzio's efforts to see action. He said he has some Republican support including Vice President JD Vance. The congressman has reached out to the VP to get his legislation across the finish line.

"This is an opportunity for the President and Vice President to put some action behind some of their words when it comes to rail safety. Let's get it done," Congressman Deluzio said.

It includes stricter regulations on hazardous materials, more communication with first responders about hazardous materials, along with minimum number of crew members. He hopes the current administration doesn't look at deregulating parts of the rail industry.

"I don't think this should be the moment to give the industry handouts but we should be putting stricter requirements on them and how they operate their trains through our communities," Congressman Deluzio said.

Norfolk Southern recently reached a $22 million settlement with East Palestine for the disaster. They deferred any comment on the legislation to the Association of American Railroads.

They said they haven't read over any new legislation yet but are committed to enhancing safety. The group went on to say, that the industry has installed hundreds of new detectors to prevent accidents.