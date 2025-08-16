Teenager charged in connection with East Liberty mass shooting

A teenager has been charged with several counts of attempted homicide in connection with a mass shooting in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood that happened earlier this summer.

Pittsburgh Police say that Aaron Reddix, 16, is a repeat offender and is now facing charges for the shooting at Garland Park that sent multiple people to the hospital on June 22.

Police say Reddix fired the shots that injured four people at the party and that investigators were able to Reddix to the crime scene using surveillance footage and cell phone data and matched the bullet casings found at the scene to stolen handguns found after a carjacking and police chase crash just a few days later.

Several people were injured when shots rang out at Garland Park in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. KDKA

Reddix was previously charged in that chase and crash along with four other teens after police say they went on a violent crime spree that started when the suspects carjacked a woman at gunpoint.

According to court documents, Reddix and the other suspects led police on a chase in that stolen vehicle before hitting a barrier on the West End Bridge.

Police say they found multiple guns that the suspects tried to throw off of the bridge that they say were used in the shooting in June.

Reddix was previously arrested in the spring for a shooting on Park Avenue in Clairton that happened around Thanksgiving last year.

Police say in that shooting, Reddix fired shots out of a stolen car. He was initially denied bail in that case, but court records show it was changed to nonmonetary bail in April.

The most serious charges in the Clairton shooting case have been withdrawn.

Reddix, now 16, was 15 at the time of the shootings.