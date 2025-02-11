East Hills Drive to receive long-awaited repairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — East Hills Drive, a road that acts as a main cut-through from Penn Hills to Pittsburgh, is getting much-needed attention.

The road is so damaged that even Google Maps' satellite view shows cracks and crevices.

For 50 years, the road has been a major route for businesses and residents as it runs from Frankstown Road in Penn Hills to the East Hills community in Pittsburgh, but it had fallen into disrepair for over 15 years.

It felt forgotten because people didn't know who owned it, and there was a lack of funding. However, elected officials have now realized that Tamion Enterprises, the nonprofit branch of Petra Ministries, owns the road.

This main thoroughfare will soon receive a much-needed upgrade from a $250,000 award for paving East Hills Drive.

"This new road is designed to speak to a new East Hills," said Bishop Donald Clay with Petra International Ministries. "These people behind me, they are unbelievable in terms of their ability to cut through all of the political and legal dynamics of that road. So, it wasn't easy, but they labored hard and got it done."

Getting here took collaboration between local city, county, and state leaders.

"This is how you're welcomed into East Hills when you come off of Frankstown Avenue, so this means a lot," Pittsburgh City Councilman Khari Mosley of District 9 said.

"The sentiment is this community is forgotten, and we don't necessarily put the same priority and resources into East Hills. East Hills will always be a priority for me," said grant sponsor Rep. La'Tasha D. Mayes.

"It's a great thoroughfare. We used to ride up and down it when I was a kid. Now, to be able to see this get reestablished and the work that these two gentlemen right here did, it's a phenomenal day in the East Hills and Penn Hills community," Mayor Ed Gainey added.

Fellow grant sponsor, Rep. Joe McAndrew, spent much of his time on this project.

"We come together in a lot of ways. Our boundaries relay mix, and it's good to see this project work," Rep. McAndrew said.

This project was financed partially by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County.

"We accomplished something the community wanted. I think that's what's important," Sen. Jay Costa said.

From cleaning up mattresses and televisions to patching up potholes, the timing of the project isn't clear yet. Once completed, every car, from emergency vehicles to Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses, will soon have easy access to the East Hills once the project is done.

Tamion Enterprises also said it plans to add fencing along the roadway to prevent people from dumping trash along the side of the roadway.