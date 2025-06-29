Residents of Clarion County town asked to not drink tap water due to "unusual sample" found

A town in Clarion County is being warned not to drink its tap water at this time.

Residents in East Brady Borough are asked not to drink tap water after "unusual water sample" results were reported at a water treatment plant.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said the chemical that was found in the water remains unknown.

This means they do not know what impact the chemical may have on the quality of the drinking water.

East Brady Borough's water system, the DEP, and the chemical provider are working together to identify the chemical and resolve the issue. Customers will be notified once it is solved.

Those living in the area should use bottled water or alternate sources until further notice.