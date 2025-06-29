Watch CBS News
Residents of Clarion County town asked to not drink tap water due to "unusual sample" found

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
A town in Clarion County is being warned not to drink its tap water at this time. 

Residents in East Brady Borough are asked not to drink tap water after "unusual water sample" results were reported at a water treatment plant. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said the chemical that was found in the water remains unknown. 

This means they do not know what impact the chemical may have on the quality of the drinking water. 

East Brady Borough's water system, the DEP, and the chemical provider are working together to identify the chemical and resolve the issue. Customers will be notified once it is solved. 

Those living in the area should use bottled water or alternate sources until further notice. 

