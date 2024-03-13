East Allegheny School District approves volunteer firefighter tax break plan

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - Several volunteer firefighters in the East Allegheny School District will soon be getting some tax relief.

The school board approved a plan that would give them a property tax credit of up to $300.

That credit would go to each firefighter and not exceed $7,000 per year across all departments.

"You got to fulfill a lot of requirements just to get this. Just because you sign up and get an application and you're a member does not mean you're getting this credit," West Wilmerding VFD Assistant Chief Merle "Bud" Pusey told KDKA.

In order to qualify, volunteers would have to serve one of East Allegheny's five communities and be with the department for at least a year.

The school board proposed the plan earlier this year in order to attract more volunteer firefighters as they were in need of more people at the time.