East Allegheny School District proposes tax break to attract firefighters

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) -- There are several volunteer fire departments inside the East Allegheny School District. The problem is while they have the departments, they don't have the firefighters.

To stem the tide of personnel loss and lack of volunteers, East Allegheny School District proposed an up to $3,000 tax break to present or potential volunteer firefighters.

Everyone from the firefighters who attack the fire to maintenance to administrative personnel are needed, but there are some conditions to meet for the proposed tax relief.

"You got to fulfill a lot of requirements just to get this. Just because you sign up and get an application and you're a member does not mean you're getting this credit," West Wilmerding VFD Assistant Chief Merle "Bud" Pusey told KDKA-TV.

That includes 12 hours of record keeping,16 hours of certified training, 12 hours of station maintenance, 12 hours of fundraising and answering at least 20 alarms per year. Not all are on board with the firefighters tax relief proposal, including opponents saying the district can't afford it.

The East Allegheny School Board is expected to vote on fully implementing the program in February.