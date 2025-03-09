Dust remnants from Southern storm system cover vehicles across Pittsburgh area

If you woke up Saturday morning to a layer of dirt on your car, you're not alone.

KDKA-TV received countless calls and pictures showing the thin layer of what looked like mud on people's cars in the Pittsburgh area.

"I looked outside the window and was immediately angry when I saw my car," said Bruce Nmezi, whose Mini Cooper was nowhere close to his standard of cleanliness. "It was terrible; I can't even see out my front windshield without using the wipers."

Debbie Belajac and William Galli faced the problem.

"It's a mess, a total mess," Belajac said.

"Pretty weird," Galli said.

KDKA-TV caught up with all three of them as they waited to get their cars cleaned at Dirk's Car Wash on the South Side.

Dust suspended in clouds that moved into the Pittsburgh area created an unwelcome sight for many car owners. Photo Credit: Jeff H., Verona

"How did this happen is my question," Nmezi said.

To get that answer, we turned to First Alert Meteorologist Kristen Emery.

"Most likely, it was drawn up from dust storms over the desert southwest, because it's been very dry over portions of Texas," Emery said

She says the dust was suspended in clouds, which moved to our area.

"When it snowed in many areas Friday night, it came down and was inside the snow, and when the snow melted, we are left with the dust," Emery said.

Emery said it is not abnormal for dust to travel across the country like this, but people often don't notice it because it falls along with rain, which washes it off cars. Snow, however, is a different story.