Duquesne City student allegedly grazed by bullet during dismissal, district says

A Duquesne City high school student was allegedly grazed by a bullet during dismissal on Monday, the district said.

In a letter to families, Duquesne City School District Superintendent Sue A. Mariani said an "incident" happened during bus dismissal involving high school students.

"At this time, the information provided to us indicates that a high school student was allegedly grazed by a bullet. This is the full extent of what we know at this moment," Mariani said.

According to the district, law enforcement confirmed that everything is under control. No other information was released.

"We are working closely with the Duquesne Police Department and will continue to cooperate fully as they conduct their investigation," Mariani said.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. As additional verified information becomes available, we will share updates promptly and transparently."