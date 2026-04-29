Duquesne Light reflects on lessons learned one year after deadly storm knocked out power for days

Duquesne Light leaders are reflecting on the lessons learned from a deadly storm that knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people one year ago to the day on Wednesday.

The damage was widespread, the cleanup extensive, and for many, the lights were out for more than a week.

"When you think about that storm back on April 29 a year ago, it was something we'd never seen before with the amount of damage, the number of customers without power," said Russell Profaizer, Duquesne Light's managing director of field operations. "The ability to scale up resources, that was one of the major lessons learned, the ability to have more resources to restore power for our customers."

Jennifer Neiswonger, Duquesne Light's director of customer experience, said technology was also a "pain point" for customers during the power outage.

"We have not seen a volume of that size," Neiswonger said. "They had the inability to report their outage through our phone system, website and mobile app. Our system could not keep up with the volume."

Duquesne Light always stresses preparedness, so their customers were surprised by their response. The company says it was caught off guard because its prediction models did not predict the widespread damage or outages.

More than 300,000 customers were without power, and it took more than a week to be restored. So what's different today?

"It's a technology solution, it's called Storm Manager," Profaizer said. "It can call contractors and mutual assistance companies very fast and get them onboarded as quick as possible to get the resources here."

Neiswonger says Duquesne Light has priorities when they work on restoration.

"I will say though there's not an exact where they fall in the list of priority, but bringing all the resources we talked about, scaling up restoration effectiveness will ultimately result in getting their power back faster," Profaizer said. "That's why we focused on resource planning, scaling up technology."

And while Neiswonger said they want to continue to get better, Profaizer said he believes Duquesne Light will have faster restoration times now.

"I do believe based on the amount of resources we can get now, that will result in faster restoration, absolutely," Profaizer said.