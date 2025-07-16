4 people taken to the hospital from Dunbar Township overnight house fire

Four people were taken to the hospital overnight following a house fire that broke out in Dunbar Township, Fayette County.

Dispatchers tell KDKA the fire broke out along Miles Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

4 people were injured overnight in a house fire that broke out along Miles Road in Dunbar Township, Fayette County. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The conditions of the four people taken to the hospital are unknown at this time, according to dispatchers.

Numerous investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police including detectives, fire marshals, a forensic unit, and troopers responded early Wednesday morning, but all left the scene a little after 5 a.m.

State Police out of the Uniontown barracks are leading the investigation.

It's unclear what sparked the fire at this time.