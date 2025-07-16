4 people taken to the hospital from Dunbar Township overnight house fire
Four people were taken to the hospital overnight following a house fire that broke out in Dunbar Township, Fayette County.
Dispatchers tell KDKA the fire broke out along Miles Road just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The conditions of the four people taken to the hospital are unknown at this time, according to dispatchers.
Numerous investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police including detectives, fire marshals, a forensic unit, and troopers responded early Wednesday morning, but all left the scene a little after 5 a.m.
State Police out of the Uniontown barracks are leading the investigation.
It's unclear what sparked the fire at this time.