Pittsburgh area looking at its 10th straight day with no measurable rain

Today will be the 10th day in a row that we haven't seen any measurable rain in Pittsburgh. It's the longest stretch of the year so far and the longest stretch since the first week of November last year. We still have a couple of days to go before our next decent chance for rain.

I have us staying dry Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. That will bring us up to 13 days in a row with no measurable rain. That would put us in the top 100 of the longest dry stretches ever recorded in Pittsburgh. A stretch of 13 days is fairly rare in Pittsburgh.

If we go through Sunday with no rain, it would be only the sixth time we would have gone that long in Pittsburgh over the last decade.

Today is obviously expected to be dry, with highs back in the mid to low 80s.

High temperatures in the region today KDKA Weather Center

I have Pittsburgh hitting 84° for our high temperature. Morning temperatures dipped to near 60 degrees in most communities. I have noon temperatures today in the upper 70s. Winds will be light and out of the east at 5-10mph.

Today should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Conditions in the area today KDKA Weather Center

Looking at your weekend, Friday highs will still be in the mid-80s for most places. Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the upper 80s. There is a chance for highs hitting the 90s on Sunday.

I have a number of days next week where I am forecasting highs hitting the 90s as well.

When it comes to rain, scattered storms will be back next week, beginning on Monday. Downpour chances can't be ruled out, but at least as we are starting the week, humidity levels and our precipitable water values won't be in the extreme range. This means the chance for locally heavy downpours and flash flooding won't be extremely high.

I'll take it.

7-day forecast: August 7, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

