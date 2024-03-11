Drivers are moving barricades to get around road closure, Reserve Township police say

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police in Reserve Township say it's not just a suggestion; Road closed signs mean the road is closed.

They say drivers have been driving on Mount Troy Road, even though it's shut down for construction.

Reserve Township police say they're watching for drivers moving signs and barricades to get around the closure. And they're reminding them it's illegal.

"It's tempting but it's just not worth it," said township manager Jan Kowalski.

Reserve Township police are on the lookout for sneaky drivers. A portion of Mount Troy Road in Reserve Township has been closed since March 4 for a reconstruction project. And in just a week, police say they've caught numerous drivers moving the "road closed" signs to get through the closure.

"You see the road closed and you think, 'Is it really closed? Can I get through?' and they go up and see OK and then they go ahead and take a chance and get through," said Kowalski.

The township says there is a marked detour but since Mount Troy Road is one of only two ways to get in and out, closing one creates a headache for drivers.

"Police are concerned that is going to create an accident. Number one, you could hurt a worker in the work zone and also, two, if vehicles are coming from both directions, there's a blind curve, and they're afraid there's going to be a head-on accident," Kowalski said.

Police have since increased patrols and started issuing tickets of up to $500.

"I get it, I have to detour on the way to and from work every day and it's an extra 10 minutes, but it's just not worth taking a chance," Kowalski said.

The township says this portion of the road will be closed for at least three months.