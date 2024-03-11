Watch CBS News

Police cracking down on drivers using closed road

Police in Reserve Township say it's not just a suggestion; Road closed signs mean the road is closed. They say drivers have been driving on Mount Troy Road, even though it's shut down for construction. KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz reports.
