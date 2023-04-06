Driver of car goes over hillside in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — The driver of a car went over a hillside in Munhall on Thursday.

First responders were dispatched to the area around 1 p.m. for the crash. At the scene, crews repelled down to the vehicle and found no one inside.

Crews on the ground and water began looking for the driver.

"We just want to be safe," Munhall Fire Department Chief Glenn Coles. "We're going to double and triple check this hillside and the shoreline and make sure no one is down there injured and that's all we can do for right now."

The driver was later located walking along the trail near Eat'n Park, which is close to where the driver crashed. He had minor injuries, officials said.

It is not clear how the driver crashed.