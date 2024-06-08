Watch CBS News
Driver found at home after train collides with car in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

ALLENPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - No one was hurt after a train collided with a car early on Saturday morning in Washington County. 

The collision occurred in the area of Broadway Street in Allenport. 

Crews from the Stockdale Fire Department were called to the scene and once they arrived just before 1 a.m., they found a car on its side. 

However, the car at the scene was unoccupied when firefighters arrived. 

Following a nearly two-hour-long search along the tracks as well as the river banks, they were able to locate the driver of the car at their home. 

The collision is under investigation. 

This is a developing story, stick with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

