Driver crashes into home in Pittsburgh, nearly missing children inside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A family is trying to pick up the pieces after the driver of an SUV slammed into their home over the weekend.

Joshua Winkler and his family lost everything they had for Christmas. The driver crashed into their living room and was just feet away from Winkler's children and their friends.

"I thought the house exploded. I didn't know what was going on. I made it about two steps down before I realized what was happening. I started yelling for the kids because it was so dark," Winkler said.

Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, the SUV driver flew off Woodland Avenue in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood and crashed into the living room. In addition to Winkler's wife and four children, four of their friends were over.

"All I wanted was my children. I was afraid for my children's lives. That's the main thing," Winkler told KDKA-TV.

Everyone was able to make it out alive. The extent of the injuries was some cuts and bruises, but the long-term injuries are how to recover mentally. They won't be in their home for the holidays.

"The little bit of things we did have under the Christmas tree, they were taken out. The whole Christmas tree was taken out," Winkler said.

For too often, Winkler has seen cars go off the road at the bend near his home. They've taken out his fence and the telephone pole near his front yard.

"It's just ridiculous how they fly up and down. They don't care. Nobody cares," Winkler said.

The Red Cross offered assistance to the family, and they are appreciative, but it only goes so far.

"We're just trying to get by," Winkler said.

Winkler and his family won't be living at the house anymore. Once they get back on their feet, they plan to find a new one.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing. No charges have been filed at this point.