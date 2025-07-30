Driver charged with DUI in fatal Jefferson Hills motorcycle crash

A warrant is out for a man who police said was drunk when he crashed into a motorcycle and killed the rider earlier this year in Jefferson Hills.

More than four months after the death of her dad, Christine Kelley holds him close, with his ashes by her heart on a necklace and a photo of him on her wrist on a bracelet.

"This man was everything to me, to my family," Kelley said. "They took away my dad."

It was the afternoon of March 14, when 69-year-old John Wobrak was doing what he loved to do, riding his Harley Davidson, when Jefferson Hills police said a Jeep ran into him head-on, crossing from the opposite lane of traffic on Scotia Hollow near Ridge Road.

John Wobrak (Photo provided by family)

"That was literally the worst day of my life," Kelley said. "I remember just screaming, just screaming, and my oldest son, he come downstairs, and he said, 'Please tell me this isn't true.' I said, 'It's true, buddy.'"

The man behind the Jeep, 42-year-old William Haughey Jr., is now facing several charges after police said in a warrant that he killed Wobrak while drinking and driving, and accelerating his speed, never using the brake.

"This person should be ashamed," Kelley said.

In court documents, officers describe Haughey remaining at the scene, stumbling and slurring and muffling his words, with "extremely bloodshot and glassy" eyes, and the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Through their investigation, police discovered Haughey had three vodka sodas in the span of about an hour at Beer Belly's Bar and Grill in West Elizabeth. They learned by speaking with the bartender and viewing surveillance video that only three minutes went by between the time that Haughey left the business and got into the crash.

After Haughey refused multiple times to field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, police got a warrant for a blood draw. The results showed a BAC of 0.142%.

"This person will never know the hole that's been left by what they've done, because they didn't know my dad," Haughey said.

Kelley is relieved to learn about the charges and hopes justice will be served, but she remains angry, knowing this could have been prevented.

"If this person wouldn't have been drinking and driving and acting recklessly and doing the things that they did, then my dad would still be here," Kelley said.

This isn't the first time Haughey has been caught drinking and driving. Court records show Haughey pleaded guilty to DUI twice, in 2018 and 2012. In both cases, he spent months on probation.