Deadly motorcycle crash in Jefferson Hills under investigation

Crews responded to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Jefferson Hills on Friday.

The crash happened on Scotia Hollow Road, which was closed in both directions while crews investigated.

"I heard a thud, but living right here at this busy intersection, you know, I hear all kind of noises," said neighbor Don Zadach.

He says within 5 minutes of hearing that loud thud, a slew of emergency vehicles raced past his house on Ridge Road and turned onto Scotia Hollow Road. He says living at this busy intersection in Jefferson Hills for decades, he knew it wasn't good.

"It's a shame something like this has to happen," Zadach said.

KDKA-TV learned the deadly crash involved a motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler and happened around 1:30 p.m. Neighbors said this road is a shortcut and is considered highly dangerous.

According to the Jefferson Hills Police Department, the road has since reopened, but the crash remains an open pending an investigation and the department will work with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office to determine if any charges are necessary.

"Sooner or later, it had to happen. Hate to say it, but we gotta slow down," said neighbor Mike Rowe.

"To know somebody lost their life 200 yards down the road there, it hurts. It hurts," Zadach said.