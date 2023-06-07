Driver of box truck crashes into Penn Township home

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family got a surprise Wednesday in addition to the birth of their child. While they were at the hospital, the driver of a truck slammed into their house.

Kelly Smith felt concern, joy and fear within a matter of hours Wednesday morning. The concern came when she got a call saying her daughter had to be rushed to the hospital and she needed to watch the dog.

"I drove in this morning at 3 a.m. because my daughter had to have emergency surgery to have a C-section," Kelly Smith said. "She went into labor early."

Fast forward to joy. Mother and baby are fine and Miller took a moment to celebrate the new arrival. Then came the fear.

"I was just sitting at the kitchen table," Miller said. "I was drinking coffee and reading the Bible. And all of a sudden, the house shook and I heard this screeching and a crash into the back of the house."

The driver of a 26-foot box truck lost control on Meadowbrook Road and crashed into the home. Police said the driver went through the intersection at the bottom of the hill and straight into the family's driveway.

"Unfortunately, that driveway led into a single-family home," Penn Township Police Chief John Otto said.

The house sustained significant damage, Miller said.

"There are no words," she said. "This is really horrifying."

The family is waiting for the insurance company to come and look at the house. They hope to have everything settled by the time mom and baby leave the hospital.