Driven PGH Chef Jake Stewart's Penne Vodka al Forno
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Driven PGH at the Federal Galley is bringing a taste of the Motor City here to the Steel City with their Detroit-style pizza. But Chef Jake Stewart is making another delicious item off their menu!
Penne Vodka al Forno
From Driven PGH
Ingredients
- Vodka Sauce: 1 28oz can
- Whole Peeled tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)
- 1 medium sweet onion
- 3 cloves Garlic
- 3.5oz. Vodka
- 1 Cup Heavy Cream
- 1 Sprig Basil
- 2 Tsp Crushed Red Pepper
- 1Tbsp Italian Seasoning Blend
- 1 Lb Penne Pasta
- 3Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Cup Mozzarella Parmesan
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions
Set large pan or pot to Medium High heat Add oil and Sauté onion until translucent, add chopped Garlic & crushed red pepper, sauté until fragrant Deglaze pan with vodka and reduce.
Once Vodka is reduced add your tomatoes(for a thicker sauce crush your tomatoes before cooking, for a smoother sauce blend after), cream, basil & Italian Seasoning Blend.
Turn heat to medium-low and reduce for 1-2 hours.
While reducing boil Penne to Al Dente and reserve some pasta water.
Turn sauce off the heat, remove basil and Blend Toss noodles in sauce to coat For a cheesy baked top, place in oven safe dish, top with Mozzarella and bake at 425° until Melty and Golden (about 25 min.).
Serve and Garnish with Parmesan.
