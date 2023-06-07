Watch CBS News
Driven PGH Chef Jake Stewart's Penne Vodka al Forno

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Driven PGH at the Federal Galley is bringing a taste of the Motor City here to the Steel City with their Detroit-style pizza. But Chef Jake Stewart is making another delicious item off their menu!

Penne Vodka al Forno
From Driven PGH 

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • Vodka Sauce: 1 28oz can 
  • Whole Peeled tomatoes (preferably San Marzano) 
  • 1 medium sweet onion 
  • 3 cloves Garlic 
  • 3.5oz. Vodka 
  • 1 Cup Heavy Cream 
  • 1 Sprig Basil 
  • 2 Tsp Crushed Red Pepper 
  • 1Tbsp Italian Seasoning Blend 
  • 1 Lb Penne Pasta 
  • 3Tbsp Olive Oil 
  • 1 Cup Mozzarella Parmesan 
  • Salt & Pepper to taste 

Directions

Set large pan or pot to Medium High heat Add oil and Sauté onion until translucent, add chopped Garlic & crushed red pepper, sauté until fragrant Deglaze pan with vodka and reduce.

Once Vodka is reduced add your tomatoes(for a thicker sauce crush your tomatoes before cooking, for a smoother sauce blend after), cream, basil & Italian Seasoning Blend. 

Turn heat to medium-low and reduce for 1-2 hours. 

While reducing boil Penne to Al Dente and reserve some pasta water. 

Turn sauce off the heat, remove basil and Blend Toss noodles in sauce to coat For a cheesy baked top, place in oven safe dish, top with Mozzarella and bake at 425° until Melty and Golden (about 25 min.). 

Serve and Garnish with Parmesan.

