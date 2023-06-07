Driven PGH Chef Jake Stewart's Penne Vodka al Forno

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Driven PGH at the Federal Galley is bringing a taste of the Motor City here to the Steel City with their Detroit-style pizza. But Chef Jake Stewart is making another delicious item off their menu!

Penne Vodka al Forno

From Driven PGH

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Vodka Sauce: 1 28oz can

Whole Peeled tomatoes (preferably San Marzano)

1 medium sweet onion

3 cloves Garlic

3.5oz. Vodka

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Sprig Basil

2 Tsp Crushed Red Pepper

1Tbsp Italian Seasoning Blend

1 Lb Penne Pasta

3Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Cup Mozzarella Parmesan

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions

Set large pan or pot to Medium High heat Add oil and Sauté onion until translucent, add chopped Garlic & crushed red pepper, sauté until fragrant Deglaze pan with vodka and reduce.

Once Vodka is reduced add your tomatoes(for a thicker sauce crush your tomatoes before cooking, for a smoother sauce blend after), cream, basil & Italian Seasoning Blend.

Turn heat to medium-low and reduce for 1-2 hours.

While reducing boil Penne to Al Dente and reserve some pasta water.

Turn sauce off the heat, remove basil and Blend Toss noodles in sauce to coat For a cheesy baked top, place in oven safe dish, top with Mozzarella and bake at 425° until Melty and Golden (about 25 min.).

Serve and Garnish with Parmesan.