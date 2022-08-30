Dr. Oz discusses immigration and abortion during town hall in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Mehmet Oz returned to western Pennsylvania and made a campaign stop in Monroeville.

Supporters of the Republican Senate candidate filled Premier Automation in Monroeville on Monday for Oz's "Dose of Reality Town Hall."

Mehmet Oz speaks at Premier Automation in Monroeville on Aug. 29, 2022, during his "Dose of Reality Town Hall." KDKA

Oz challenged his opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, to a debate. KDKA-TV reached out to the Fetterman campaign about a possible debate but did not hear back.

"I'm willing to debate John Fetterman if he would accept," Oz said.

Oz also touched on the cost of living, energy, crime, immigration, school choice and health care.

After his speech, he took questions from the audience. A man from Oakmont asked about abortion, and Oz said he is pro-life but believes in three exceptions: the health of the mother, rape and incest.

He said the decision should be made in Harrisburg and left to the states.

"I trust democracy," Oz said. "I trust your ability to influence our representatives in Harrisburg, which is where this decision should be made. It's not talked about in the Constitution."

One woman asked Oz what he would do for those jailed after the Jan. 6 riots.

"How are we going to get them out?" the woman asked.

"I'm a law-and-order type person," Oz said. "If you broke the law, you have to pay the price. If you do not break the law, you should be allowed to go free. The adjudication needs to be done in a timely fashion, and I will push for that."

When asked about immigration, Oz said he is for closed borders but the U.S. should open up legal immigration, pointing out how his father immigrated.

After the rally, voters told KDKA-TV that they liked what they heard.

"I really feel like Dr. Oz is the answer for Pennsylvania. And we need to beat Fetterman, and I believe he can do it," Maureen Kurp said.

"He's a sincere man," said George Dargay. "I am totally opposite John Fetterman's policies."

Sam DeMarco, chairman of the Allegheny County Republican Party, urged the crowd for unity and to rally around Oz and all Republican candidates.