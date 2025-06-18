Watch CBS News
Early morning stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh sends one person to hospital

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating Downtown stabbing
Pittsburgh Police investigating Downtown stabbing 00:21

One person was injured in an early morning stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that first responders were called to the area of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street for the stabbing just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

img-6332.jpg
One person was injured during an early morning stabbing near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street in Downtown Pittsburgh. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

One person was taken to the hospital, dispatchers said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing or if anyone has been taken into custody. 

Pittsburgh Police have yet to provide details about the stabbing. 

Mike Darnay

