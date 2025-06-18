Early morning stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh sends one person to hospital

One person was injured in an early morning stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that first responders were called to the area of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street for the stabbing just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital, dispatchers said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Pittsburgh Police have yet to provide details about the stabbing.