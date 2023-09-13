Downtown Pittsburgh buildings lit up in green in honor of Dr. Richard Moriarty, founder of Mr. Yuk

Downtown Pittsburgh buildings lit up in green in honor of Dr. Richard Moriarty, founder of Mr. Yuk

Downtown Pittsburgh buildings lit up in green in honor of Dr. Richard Moriarty, founder of Mr. Yuk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lights on several Pittsburgh buildings were illuminated in green in honor of the late Dr. Richard Moriarty, the man behind the Mr. Yuk character.

Dr. Moriarty passed away last week at the age of 83.

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

He was responsible for building the Pittsburgh Poison Center and came up with Mr. Yuk as the center's mascot.

That mascot and logo are still used nationwide to label things that are poisonous.