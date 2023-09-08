Watch CBS News
Local News

Dr. Richard Moriarty, builder of Pittsburgh Poison Center and creator of Mr. Yuk dies at 83

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Dr. Richard Moriarty, builder of Pittsburgh Poison Center and creator of Mr. Yuk dies at 83
Dr. Richard Moriarty, builder of Pittsburgh Poison Center and creator of Mr. Yuk dies at 83 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dr. Richard Moriarty, the Lawrenceville native who built the Pittsburgh Poison Center and its popular mascot, Mr. Yuk has died.

The mascot has become used nationwide to label substances that are poisonous if ingested.

snapshot-2023-08-04t201520-798.jpg
KDKA

According to the Post-Gazette, Dr. Moriarty had mitral valve replacement surgery three months ago and had been intensive care for weeks. 

Dr. Moriarty was 83 years old. 

First published on September 8, 2023 / 5:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.