Dr. Richard Moriarty, builder of Pittsburgh Poison Center and creator of Mr. Yuk dies at 83

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dr. Richard Moriarty, the Lawrenceville native who built the Pittsburgh Poison Center and its popular mascot, Mr. Yuk has died.

The mascot has become used nationwide to label substances that are poisonous if ingested.

According to the Post-Gazette, Dr. Moriarty had mitral valve replacement surgery three months ago and had been intensive care for weeks.

Dr. Moriarty was 83 years old.