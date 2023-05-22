Doug Cooking: Marry Me Chicken
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a recipe so good, we want to marry it!
Marry Me Chicken ranks as the third most Googled recipe of last year, and it's still going strong. Blogger and foodie Doug Heilman is making it for us in the PTL kitchen. For more about Doug, click here.
This is his recipe.
- For the Chicken Cutlets… 2 Boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied, halved, and pounded flat 1/2 - 1 cup All purpose flour Salt and pepper
- For the Sauce… 2 to 3 tablespoons Olive oil 1 tablespoon Butter 3-4 Garlic cloves, sliced 1 tablespoon White wine vinegar 2 cups Chicken stock 1 cup Heavy cream, or whipping cream 2-3 ounces Parmigiano Reggiano, grated on a rasp style grater 1/4 teaspoon Crushed red pepper flakes 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning 1/2 cup Sun-dried tomatoes, julienned
- Prepare the chicken breasts by butterflying through the midline, then cutting each breast in equal half portions. If desired, cover the chicken with plastic wrap and pound the cutlets flat with a meat mallet or rolling pin, to an even thickness.
- Salt each side of the chicken, and set aside until ready to use.
- Meanwhile, prepare the chicken dredge by adding the flour, along with 1/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper into a shallow bowl.
- In a 12 inch stainless steel sauté pan, add olive oil and butter over medium heat. Dredge each chicken cutlet through the flour mixture, coating all sides, and place in an even layer in the skillet. Cook chicken pieces for about five minutes on each side, or until a golden brown color is formed.
- Once browned, transfer the chicken cutlets to a plate to rest. If needed, add an additional tablespoon of olive oil to the sauté pan, along with the sliced garlic and one heaping teaspoon of the dredging flour (discard the remaining dredging flour).
- Cook for about a minute then add the vinegar and cook until evaporated. Add the chicken stock, then scrape the bottom of the pan to release any brown bits. Add the cream, pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, and Parmesan cheese.
- Bring sauce to a low simmer. Return the chicken to the pan and cook an additional 10 minutes, or until the sauce thickens and the chicken is cooked through.
- I recommend serving the chicken and sauce over pasta, and garnishing with fresh basil leaves, if you have them.
