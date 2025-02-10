The Doobie Brothers bringing new North American tour to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act The Doobie Brothers are hitting the road this summer for a brand new North American tour, including a stop in the Pittsburgh area.

The "Walk This Road" tour will make an early stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

The tour dates will feature the reunited Doobie Brothers lineup of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald and feature new music from their upcoming studio album, which is the first new album by the foursome in over 40 years, according to a Live Nation press release.

The Coral Reefer Band will join The Doobie Brothers as the primary supporting act on the tour.

"We're so looking forward to the 2025 Summer tour!" Patrick Simmons said on behalf of The Doobie Brothers. "We'll be celebrating the release of our new album and we're excited to be performing new songs from the record. We'll warm up with shows in the UK and Ireland, then hit the road back in the good old USA. Can't wait to see you all and bring some new music to our fans. Having The Coral Reefer Band on board with us at these shows really makes this a special experience for the audience and all of us."

Tour pre-sales start on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.