Donora fire damages 3 homes

By Jennifer Borrasso

CBS Pittsburgh

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire damaged three homes in Donora on Wednesday. 

Multiple fire crews were called to the blaze on Thompson Avenue in Donora just before 4 p.m. One of the three homes that caught on fire is a total loss. No one was living in the other two homes that were damaged. 

There were no reported injuries. A dog and a cat died in the fire, officials said. 

The fire is now under control. 

First published on June 12, 2024 / 6:24 PM EDT

