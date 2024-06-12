Donora fire damages 3 homes

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire damaged three homes in Donora on Wednesday.

Multiple fire crews were called to the blaze on Thompson Avenue in Donora just before 4 p.m. One of the three homes that caught on fire is a total loss. No one was living in the other two homes that were damaged.

There were no reported injuries. A dog and a cat died in the fire, officials said.

The fire is now under control.

