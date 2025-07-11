After 3 dogs found abandoned in McKeesport, official says "do right by your animals"

After dogs found abandoned, Pennsylvania control officer says "do right by your animals"

Three dogs were abandoned in two separate cases in McKeesport this week.

Sable Kennel said the dogs were found just an hour apart on Thursday evening.

"It's criminal and it's a shame," said Dawn Weichler, the owner of Sable Kennel and an animal control officer.

The first dog found, now named Elliott, is believed to be a 3-year-old boxer-pit mix. Weichler said Elliott was found severely emaciated with a skin infection, parasites and a burnt nose.

He was found abandoned near Pirl Street by Crawford Village in McKeesport.

"He's not been out there running for a long time. I think they just threw him out of the house that day," Weichler said on Friday.

She said Elliott wasn't being fed by whoever owned him before dumping him.

"He wasn't being fed or he wasn't being fed enough because of the fact that he's got the parasites. Anytime you have parasites, you have to feed more, and taking your dog to a vet would let you know what is wrong with your dog," Weichler said.

As she works to track down the owners, Weichler said if money and cost are an excuse for abuse, try again.

"There's a food bank not even a mile away, and they all know it. They all know it. There's a food bank for the dogs. It's up at [Mission Agape]. Also, Humane Animal Rescue gives out food. Animal Friends gives up food. The free store down in Braddock gives out food," Weichler said.

Weichler said this year is the worst year for dog abandonment cases compared to years past. She said two American bulldogs were also found Thursday evening tied to a bench at Highland Grove Park.

"I'm sorry, but my dogs are family, and I think yours probably would be too. But you don't just tie somebody out to a park bench and walk away," Weichler said.

Luckily, Weichler said the two dogs rescued are in better condition than Elliott, but Weichler said with the high temperatures outside, they could have been in trouble had they not been found when they were.

"It's been awfully hot out there. So, with the temperatures the way they are, dogs can dehydrate pretty quickly," Weichler said.

Weichler stressed that pet owners need to be responsible for their animals, no matter what the circumstances are.

"Please do right by your animals. If you're going to be moving, make arrangements in advance. And I'm talking, you know you're going to move two months from now. Start making plans to find a place for that animal. Don't wait 'till the day before. We're inundated with calls for the day before, and I know the other shelters are too. We can't wait. These animals rely on us," Weichler said.

She said abandonment is never the answer. Weichler said Sable Kennel is nearly full and hopes serious pet owners will consider adopting.

The kennel has an adoption program where available dogs ready for adoption are free right now through July 30.

To find what dogs are available, you can go to PetFinder's website and search Sable Kennel. If interested, email sableadoptions1681@gmail.com.