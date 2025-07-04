Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh reports "heartbreaking" rise in dogs abandoned outside its doors

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh says in just the last month, five dogs were abandoned outside its facilities after hours.

In one "heartbreaking" video shared by HARP, a person is seen taking a dog out of a car and leading it away. As the car drives off, the dog chases after it, leash trailing.

"She chased after the car that drove away ... not knowing she'd just been left behind forever," the video caption says.

Staff found her in the bushes a bit later.

The nonprofit shared two other videos. In one, a person removes a dog from the back of a car and leaves it in the early morning hours. In the other, two people tie two dogs to door handles before driving away.

"These images are heartbreaking," HARP executive director Dan Cody said in a news release. "You can see the confusion in their eyes—the fear, the betrayal. No animal deserves to be discarded like this."

HARP asks for help

HARP said it's already operating at critical capacity, with dog housing almost hitting its limit at times. The shelter says it's doing everything it can to care for the sudden, unplanned intakes, but many of the animals arrive malnourished, scared or with untreated medical issues.

"When a pet is abandoned, we lose vital information—about their health, their behavior, even their name," said Cody. "It makes helping them infinitely harder, and more heartbreaking."

The nonprofit is asking for donations, saying it will help them care for animals brought in under traumatic circumstances.

HARP offers resources for struggling pet owners

The nonprofit is reminding the public that it offers several resources for struggling pet owners. Ellie's Pet Pantry offers pet food and basic supplies to families in need, and there are low-cost veterinary clinics, even if the patients weren't adopted from HARP.

For people who are struggling with behavior, housing issues and veterinary care, there's a free pet helpline that can be reached at 412-345-0348.

And pets can be surrendered, but appointments are required to make sure they are safely and responsibly taken into the shelter. Owners who want to make an appointment can call 412-345-0348.