Dogs, cats and birds rescued from abandoned home in Jeannette

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Numerous dogs, cats and birds were rescued from an abandoned home in Jeannette.

All But Furgotten, a non-profit animal rescue, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the home had "no sign of any life living there," no electricity, and there were feces and urine in every room. There were also fleas, flies and rodents, the post said.

The post added that two dogs were locked in a basement and five others were found in various places around the home.

Five birds were found in "deplorable conditions" and a gecko was in a "small travel container barely big enough."

"No cat has been out of their disgusting room, no clean food or water seen," the post said.

No other information was released, but All But Furgotten said an investigation is ongoing. It is not clear if anyone is facing charges.