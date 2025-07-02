10 dogs found abandoned on back road in Somerset County

Ten small dogs were rescued after they were found abandoned on a back road in Somerset County. One even had to be pulled out of a beaver dam.

The nonprofit Somerset County Animal Response Team said in a Facebook post that it was called by state police Tuesday morning to help rescue a large group of dogs that appeared to have been dumped.

The organization said troopers captured eight dogs and believed one more was on the run. While searching for the missing ninth dog, the Somerset County Animal Response Team said it found a 10th dog that had somehow ended up trapped in a beaver dam.

"After some intense searching, wading, and climbing," rescuers were able to get the pup to safety. And in an update later Tuesday, the nonprofit said the 10th dog had been captured too.

Ten small dogs were rescued after they were found abandoned on a back road, the Somerset County Animal Response Team said. (Photo: Somerset County Animal Response Team/Facebook)

Abby's Angels Animal Haven, a rescue in Bedford, said in a Facebook post that the dogs were neglected, their fur matted and full of feces. Between baths, haircuts, nail trims and treatment, the rescue said it took seven hours to get the dogs cleaned up.

None of the dogs will be available for adoption until their vet care has begun, they've gotten health clearances and police have closed the case, Abby's Angels Animal Haven said.

"But we will need to treat them, get them vaccines, spay & neuter surgeries, microchips, bloodwork, skin treatments, feed them, bathe them-it will take time to rid them of the smell and months to remove urine stains-give them enrichment, gain their trust, give them love, and show them life..the way life is supposed to be," the rescue wrote.

Abby's Angels Animal Haven said it's accepting donations to help pay for the dogs' care.