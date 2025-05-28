Dog rescued from Pennsylvania storm drain after 6-hour operation

A dog was rescued from a storm drain in central Pennsylvania after a six-hour operation that involved digging up the road.

It all started Tuesday night when the dog, named Blizzard, got into a storm drain through an outlet pipe near his backyard.

The Boalsburg Fire Company said it was called in to help, but rescuing Blizzard proved tricky because after crawling into a spot filled with sediment, he had gotten himself pretty stuck.

The fire company said neighbors tried to help, but nothing was working.

"As ideas began to run low," the fire company said a call was made to the University Area Joint Authority. They brought a specialized camera to put into the pipe and get a look at Blizzard. Then they came back with their vacuum truck, trying to remove sediment so Blizzard could free himself.

(Photo: Boalsburg Fire Company/Facebook)

But first responders still couldn't get him.

That's when crews made the decision to cut open the road.

After making the cut and removing even more sediment, the fire company said the chief talked Blizzard into walking himself out "to a large group of awaiting people."

The total rescue time? Just under six hours.

While Blizzard was understandably a little dirty and a bit hungry, the fire company said he otherwise seemed fine.

"We are happy to report the dog was uninjured and seemed in good spirits as he ate a hotdog and some other snacks," they wrote on Facebook.

The fire company thanked all those who helped, including neighbors, University Area Joint Authority employees and road crews.