Watch CBS News
Health

Doctors skeptical about mastic gum TikTok trend

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Doctors skeptical over mastic gum TikTok trend
Doctors skeptical over mastic gum TikTok trend 00:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new, pricey trend on TikTok among teenage boys using chewing gum to improve jawlines.

Does it work?

Mastic gum promises a chiseled jawline, supposedly by building jaw muscles.

It claims it improves the definition of your face, but celebrity dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank says he's skeptical.

His advice to teenagers is to wait.

He says as they age into their 20s and 30s, they will likely see more definition, naturally.

First published on June 15, 2024 / 4:04 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.