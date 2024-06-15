Doctors skeptical about mastic gum TikTok trend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new, pricey trend on TikTok among teenage boys using chewing gum to improve jawlines.

Does it work?

Mastic gum promises a chiseled jawline, supposedly by building jaw muscles.

It claims it improves the definition of your face, but celebrity dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank says he's skeptical.

His advice to teenagers is to wait.

He says as they age into their 20s and 30s, they will likely see more definition, naturally.