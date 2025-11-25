Man accused of causing last week's violent crash in Wilkinsburg now facing federal gun charge

The man accused of causing a violent crash along Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg is now facing a federal gun charge.

The massive crash happened last Thursday night near the intersection of Penn Avenue and East Swissvale Avenue, leaving vehicles scattered across the road, including an SUV that landed on its side.

Pittsburgh Police said they tried to pull Dior Richardson over in the city's East Hills neighborhood because his window tint was too dark.

Richardson then took off, according to police, who said he then crashed into the four other vehicles. Nine people were hurt in the crash.

Nine people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 20, 2025, police said. KDKA

In a new federal filing, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they found guns in Richardson's pants and in his car following the crash. Authorities said Richardson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

In addition to the new federal gun charge, Richardson is already facing local charges including aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person and traffic violations.

No other information was released by law enforcement on Thursday night.