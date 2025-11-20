9 injured in 5-vehicle crash in Wilkinsburg, police say

Nine people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Wilkinsburg on Thursday night, police said.

The multivehicle crash happened on Penn and East Swissvale avenues outside the Marathon gas station around 9 p.m., leaving the vehicles scattered across the road, including an SUV on its side.

At least five people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Wilkinsburg on Nov. 20, 2025 Credit: KDKA

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said they pulled the driver of that SUV over in the city for a vehicle code violation, but the driver took off. Police said they did not pursue the SUV, which later crashed outside the gas station.

Five of the nine people injured were taken to local hospitals, police said, adding all were last listed in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police are leading the investigation. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene on Thursday night, but police did not explain why the federal agents were there.

The driver of the SUV is expected to face charges, authorities added.

No other information was released by law enforcement on Thursday night.