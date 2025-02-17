Dierks Bentley bringing summer tour to Star Lake

Country star Dierks Bentley is bringing his tour to Pittsburgh this summer.

Bentley's Broken Branches Tour will stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Aug. 29. He'll be joined by Zach Top and The Band Loula.

Bentley's tour kicks off at the end of May in Austin, Texas, and makes over 30 stops across North America before wrapping up in Clarkston, Michigan, at the end of August. The Star Lake show is his second-to-last stop.

"I'm 20(ish) years into doing this, and I've seriously never been more excited about a tour," Bentley said in a press release from Live Nation.

"We had Zach out for a few shows last summer, and I knew right away that we had to do more together. He loves the same kind of country music I do, and he's got the bluegrass chops to hang with the best of 'em in a jam. I've got a million ideas for the set list rolling around in my head. It'll be fun to figure out how to make it all come to life with a new album and new production."

Over his 20-plus year career, Bentley has 22 No. 1 songs, three CMA Awards and 15 Grammy nominations. The tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of his new single "She Hates Me."

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Feb. 28.