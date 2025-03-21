DICK's Sporting Goods announces purchase of one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes rookie card

Just hours after it became known that the one-of-a-kind, MLB Debut Patch Paul Skenes rookie card sold at auction for $1.11 million, we now know who the winner is.

DICK's Sporting Goods announced that it had purchased the card at auction and it will be put on display at the DICK's House of Sport store.

"DICK'S is passionate about bringing fans closer to the game," said Ed Stack, Executive Chairman, DICK'S. "Acquiring the Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch card enables us to celebrate his incredible talent while giving our athletes a unique opportunity to experience a piece of baseball history up close. We're thrilled to bring this special card home and display it in our Pittsburgh House of Sport store where it can inspire the next generation of athletes and collectors."

The card will be housed in a new space at the Ross Park location that will be known as the collector's space. DICK's said that will new space will feature trading cards and memorabilia.

Those spaces will be at DICK's House of Sport locations across the country, including here in Pittsburgh, in Spring 2025.

More details on when the Skenes card will go on display will be announced by DICK's at a later date.

More than a card, a movement

The card, which contains the MLB Debut patch from Skenes' uniform and his autograph, was in a pack of 2024 Topps Chrome Update, which dropped on Nov. 13.

Fans and collectors began frantically searching for the ultra-rare item, so much so that Pittsburgh-area trading card stores said they could hardly keep up with the demand.

An 11-year-old collector from California found the one-of-a-kind card earlier this year after the Pirates announced they'd trade the finder of the card season tickets, a meet and greet with Skenes and autographed jerseys. Paul Skenes' girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, also offered a seat in her suite during a game.

The boy ultimately decided to sell the card.