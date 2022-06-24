Dick's Sporting Goods CEO announces travel expense reimbursement to employees seeking abortions in another state

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Following the Supreme Court's ruling that has overturned Roe v. Wade, Pittsburgh-based Dick's Sporting Goods' CEO has announced that the company will provide travel expense reimbursement for employees seeking abortion access.

Company President and CEO Lauren Hobart posted the announcement to her LinkedIn page.

"We recognize people feel passionately about this topic – and that there are teammates and athletes who will not agree with this decision. However, we also recognize that decisions involving health and families are deeply personal and made with thoughtful consideration. We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live, and choose what is best for them," Hobart said.

The company will provide employees across the U.S., who need to travel to a different state for abortion access, up to $4,000 in travel expense reimbursement, Hobart said in the post.

She said the benefit will be available to employees, spouses or dependents enrolled in the company's medical plan. They can also travel with one support person.

"We are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live," Hobart said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf put out this statement in support the company.

Pennsylvania company @DICKS has promised to protect team members who live in states where abortion access is restricted.



Today the company announced a $4,000 travel reimbursement for those seeking reproductive health care out-of-state.



I applaud Dick's for this swift action. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) June 24, 2022

Other companies announced similar plans on Friday after the ruling came down.

JPMorgan Chase is one. The investment bank company said abortion has long been a covered service, but it will now be included under its healthcare travel benefit. It will go into effect July 1.