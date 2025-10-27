DeShon Elliott, Daniel Ekuale suffer knee injuries in Steelers' loss to Packers

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott and defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale each suffered knee injuries during Sunday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

DeShon Elliott was ruled out of the game Sunday night after getting tangled up while trying to bring down Packers tight end Tucker Kraft.

Elliott was seen grabbing his knee immediately after going down on the field.

Ekuale also left the game earlier in the night with a knee injury. He was initially listed as doubtful to return to the game and was later downgraded and ruled out.

During his postgame address with the media, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin referred to both Elliott's and Ekuale's injuries "as significant."

"It's what comes with playing, obviously" Tomlin said. "We'll assess those and I'll have a better update for you the next time we come together."

In addition to Elliott's and Ekuale's knee injuries, the Steelers offensive line was dealt a blow as guard Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury.

Seumalo was questionable to return and was later downgraded to being ruled out.

The Steelers have now dropped two straight games with primetime losses to the Bengals and to the Packers.

Next week, the AFC South leading Indianapolis Colts come to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Steelers and Colts is set for 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium and the game will be broadcast on KDKA-TV.