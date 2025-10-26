Kraft's 2 touchdowns help Packers roll past Steelers 35-25

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) welcomed the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night for a primetime showdown as Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepared to play his former team for the first time in his career.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell opened the scoring with a 56-yard field goal with 8:41 left in the first quarter.

The Packers would respond on the ensuing drive, with Jordan Love throwing to tight end Tucker Kraft for a 16-yard touchdown. Packers kicker Brandon McManus would miss a 57-yard field goal attempt to turn the ball over on downs 10 seconds into the second quarter.

Boswell would convert a 50-yard field goal to trim the Green Bay lead to a point with 12:18 left in the first half.

Following a Green Bay punt after Boswell's second field goal, the Steelers would again settle for three points via a 48-yard Boswell kick to take a 9-7 lead, their first of the night, with 5:52 left in the half.

The Steelers would find the end zone for the first time on the night, thanks to a two-yard Rodgers pass to wideout DK Metcalf with 34 seconds left in the half to go up 16-7.

McManus would come on to try a 44-yard field goal with two seconds left in the half, but he would miss his second kick of the night, hooking it to the left.

On their first drive of the second half, the Packers scored via an eight-yard touchdown pass to cap off a nine-play, 90-yard series.

Boswell connected with a 56-yard field goal, his third field goal of 50 yards or more in the game, to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 19-14 with 5:39 left in the third frame.

Green Bay reclaimed the lead, 22-19, on the first play of the fourth quarter, thanks to a Josh Jacobs three-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion.

Tight end Tucker Kraft scored his second touchdown of the night, a 24-yard reception, to extend Green Bay's lead to 10 points with just under 11 minutes left in regulation.

The Packers would add a 28-yard field goal and a 25-yard field goal on their next two drives to extend their lead to 16 points.

Now fighting against the clock, the Steelers would respond with a score of their own, a 21-yard pass from Rodgers to Roman Wilson with 2:15 left, but a failed two-point conversion would keep the deficit at 10 points, a 35-25 Green Bay lead, which would stand as the final score.

Up next

The Steelers host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

The Packers return home to Lambeau Field to host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.