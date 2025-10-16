Bengals stun Steelers on Thursday Night Football with last-second field goal

Evan McPherson hit a 35-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift the Cincinnati Bengals to a 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Paycor Stadium.

McPherson's game-winner outshined Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who connected with Pat Freiermuth for a 68-yard touchdown with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter to put Pittsburgh ahead 31-30. The 41-year-old quarterback evaded pressure in the pocket and found the tight end open behind the Bengals' defense for the score.

Rodgers' Hail Mary pass as time expired fell to the turf near the goal line, sending the Steelers back to Pittbsurgh with another AFC North road loss on Thursday Night Football.

After the Bengals took a 30-24 lead after a 45-yard field goal from McPherson with 6:58 seconds left in the fourth quarter, both teams traded dead-end possessions, with the Steelers taking over 58 yards away from the end zone with 2:46 left in the game. Then, Rodgers' pass to Freiermuth seemingly put Pittsburgh in the driver's seat, but Flacco led the Bengals on an eight-play, 52-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal.

Flacco did most of his damage with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who finished the game with 16 catches for 161 yards and one touchdown. Flacco had 342 yards passing on the night.

Rodgers threw four touchdowns on his way to 249 yards passing. Running back Jaylen Warren added 127 yards rushing.

The Steelers went into halftime trailing 17-10 after the Bengals closed the first half with 17 unanswered points.

Pittsburgh jumped out to a 10-0 lead after a 41-yard kick from Chris Boswell with 10:26 remaining in the second quarter, but Cincinnati responded with a 10-play touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 10-7. Rodgers threw an interception on Pittsburgh's next drive, leading to another Cincinnati touchdown to take a 14-10 lead with 2:52 left in the second quarter.

Rodgers threw another interception on Pittsburgh's next drive, and the Bengals went 39 yards over the final 40 seconds of the second quarter to kick a 49-yard field goal as time expired.

Pittsburgh (4-2) hosts the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 26.

Cincinnati (3-4) hosts the New York Jets on Oct. 26.