Deshaun Watson set for potential disciplinary action from NFL

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson, is facing some potential disciplinary action.

It stems from accusations made by at least 24 women, alleging Watson sexually assaulted or harassed them.

He'll go before the NFL's disciplinary officer. The league is independently investigating the claims of misconduct during massage sessions.

Even after settling with 20 of the 24 women, Watson still faces potential suspension from the NFL.

On the eve of the hearing, one of the women accusing Watson of sexual assault also filed suit against the Houston Texans. That's the team Watson was playing for during this time.

She claimed he assaulted and harassed her during a massage session.

In her lawsuit, she claimed the team knew or should've known about Watson's behavior and should have done something.