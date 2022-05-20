Police: Derry Township drug deal ends with arson and attempted homicide charges

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Derry Township man is in jail and another is recovering from his injuries in an incident that allegedly involved a drug deal, arson and gunfire.

(Photo: KDKA)

Yellow police tape still marks where troopers say 59-year-old Edward Hart shot 40-year-old Jonathan Corey off Route 982 in Derry Township.

State trooper Stephen Limani told KDKA it began with Corey knocking on Hart's camper door and asking for meth. According to Limani, Hart told Corey to get off his property. Troopers say that should have been the end of it, but it wasn't.

Investigators say Corey set fire to items on Hart's property. Seeing the growing fire, troopers then say Hart grabbed a gun and started shooting at Corey, striking the Derry Township man one time in the buttocks.

Investigators say Corey managed to get into his car and tried to drive away as Hart continued to fire, with several rounds striking the injured man's car.

Corey was treated and released from the hospital. He faces arson-related charges while Hart faces attempted homicide.

Investigators say while Hart had a right to protect himself from death or injury, he should have stopped firing as Corey fled.

Edward Hart is in the Westmoreland County Jail. Jonathan Corey is recovering from his injuries and is free on bond.