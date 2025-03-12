Department of Education cuts set off alarms for Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh teachers unions

The Trump administration took the first step in dismantling the Department of Education, as reports say more than 1,300 staff members were let go.

According to the teachers, these cuts create a trickle-down effect, impacting services, including those for children with special needs. The move is setting off alarms for educators.

"Everybody has a different learning process and we need to make sure that all of our students are getting the delivery of education that they need," Pennsylvania State Education Association vice president Jeff Ney said.

The PSEA said the state receives about $1.6 billion in federal money. According to it and the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, the bulk of it helps low-income schools and special needs students.

"This harms students. It's anti-worker, and it's really reprehensible the way the Trump administration is handling it," Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers president Billy Hileman said.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly said his plan is to give the power back to the states.

"We're trying to get the schools back into the states. Let the states run the schools. And I'll tell you, you'll see something that's going to blow your mind, it's going to be run so well," Mr. Trump said.

Union leaders feel that the cuts to staff could delay how quickly the money comes down to school districts.

"It's not just a simple click of a button," Ney said.

The PSEA said this funding supports the work of 7,000 teachers and staff who could lose their jobs.

"School districts are going to have to make some very difficult decisions because they don't have the resources that are coming down because of the cuts that were made to those staff," Ney said.

Right now, schools are left in a waiting game to see how this will impact them.

For student loans, the president has tossed around the idea of those being covered by a different department.