Despite recent DEP water advisory, many Industry Borough residents say they were not notified

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a water advisory last month for people living and working in Industry Borough, Beaver County.

The drinking water warning was issued after excessively high levels of manganese were discovered.

However, many in the borough say they still know nothing about the warning. The problem is that the water can have dangerous consequences for an especially vulnerable population.

Residents are advised not to give water to infants under 6 months old or use it to make infant formula, according to a DEP notice. The notice also warns residents not to boil the water.

Jeanette White owns a small restaurant in Industry. She showed KDKA-TV the water quality inside the building.

"Right now, [the water] looks good," White said.

Yet, residents say sometimes the water is brown and has a smell.

White is worried about the health consequences, specifically, for her business, its future, and her restaurant's reputation.

"There's like residue on my pans and pots, and I didn't even know about it until she told me," White said. "And I said, 'Are you kidding me?' And, they didn't tell me. I didn't get [a] letter at my home, I didn't get [a] letter here," she said.

A physical notice was supposed to be hand-delivered to customers of the Industry Boro Water Authority in Beaver County.

Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the manganese level. Excessive boiling can make the manganese more concentrated because it remains when the water evaporates.

"It makes me angry to pay for something I can't really use," said an Industry resident identified as Barb. "We can't use it, and we get charged for it. We get bills every month."

The DEP had previously entered into a consent order and agreement with the Industry Borough Municipal Authority requiring the installation of a new treatment plant to address previously identified manganese concerns.

The advisory will remain until quality samples are reported.