Pennsylvania DEP issues drinking water warning for Industry Borough residents

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a drinking water warning for residents of Industry Borough in Beaver County after discovering excessively high levels of manganese.

Residents are advised not to give water to infants under 6 months old or use it to make infant formula, according to a DEP notice. The notice also warns residents not to boil the water.

Recent weekly manganese sample results received on Aug. 11 were reported at 0.43 mg/L, which is above the health advisory level of 0.3 mg/L.

According to the EPA, bottle-fed infants who drink water containing more than 0.3 mg/L of manganese over a period of 10 days may have negative neurological effects.

For infants under 6 months, use bottled water or alternative sources for drinking, cooking, or food preparation until further notice. Throw away ice cubes if they were made with tap water.

Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the manganese level. Excessive boiling can make the manganese more concentrated because it remains when the water evaporates.

Additional samples have been collected and are currently being analyzed, while water line flushing will be conducted. The advisory will remain until quality samples are reported.

A physical notice will be hand-delivered to customers of the Industry Boro Water Authority in Beaver County.

Residents are asked to consult with their doctor if they have specific health concerns.